Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 249,694 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Align Technology worth $877,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.24. 10,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.29 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

