Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 377,885 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 377,885 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,047,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

NYSE GS traded down $7.97 on Wednesday, reaching $356.59. 128,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,963. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

