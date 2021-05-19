Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 62,861 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.61% of CDW worth $844,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

