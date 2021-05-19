Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 902,232 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 902,232 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of PayPal worth $1,978,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. 311,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

