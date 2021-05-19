Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.46

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.46 and traded as high as C$43.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.55, with a volume of 173,338 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.