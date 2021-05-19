Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.53% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

