Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.90. 8,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

