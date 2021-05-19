Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.90. 8,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53.
In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
