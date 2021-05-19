Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $339.64 million and approximately $110.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00146166 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003036 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004909 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.