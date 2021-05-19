Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,292.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

