Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $12.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,290.79. 21,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

