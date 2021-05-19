Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

