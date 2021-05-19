Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 10.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,263.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,972.22. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.