Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,263.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,972.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

