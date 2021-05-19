Alphacat Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $263,740.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.