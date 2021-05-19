Alphr finance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.17 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00010302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $557,264.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

