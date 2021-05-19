AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$24.28.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

