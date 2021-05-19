AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$24.29 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 446325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

