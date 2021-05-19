Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of CM Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMLF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

NASDAQ CMLF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

