Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 4.40% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VLON opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

