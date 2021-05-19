Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

