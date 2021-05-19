Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 163.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673,133 shares of company stock worth $114,089,715. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

