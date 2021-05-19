Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.