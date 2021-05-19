Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 3281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

