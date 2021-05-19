Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.