Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,204.25.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
