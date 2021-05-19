AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 11.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 1,028,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,696,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

