Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.76% of Amedisys worth $65,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

