AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Trading Down 7.9%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $565.94 and last traded at $565.94. 648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.19.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

