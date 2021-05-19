AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect AMERCO to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $614.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.19. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $280.01 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

