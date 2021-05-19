Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,215 shares during the period. Ameren makes up 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Ameren worth $74,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,548. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

