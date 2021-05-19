American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 318.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

