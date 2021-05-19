American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

