Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,609 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 4,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,292. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

