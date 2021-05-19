Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

