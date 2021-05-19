AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 2,499 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,147. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

