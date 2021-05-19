AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.450-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.56. 18,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,971. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

