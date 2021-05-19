Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $282,300.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 929,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

