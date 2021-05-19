AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,553. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

