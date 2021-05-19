AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $494,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,553. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

