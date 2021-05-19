AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE:AMN opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.