Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Amphenol by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 748,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 352,303 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $69.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

