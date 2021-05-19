Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.55 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $116.20 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.47 or 0.00047765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,649,455 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

