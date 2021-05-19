Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $149.88. 172,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,164,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

