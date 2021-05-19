Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 1,556 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.