Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 38,786 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $34,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.22. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

