Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 4,435 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average is $247.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.