Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.