Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

