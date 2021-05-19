Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 1,724 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in PayPal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.