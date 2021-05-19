Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 25,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 196.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

