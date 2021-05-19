Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 38,786 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,342.2% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.22. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

